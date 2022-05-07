Sinn Fein set for first win in Northern Ireland election

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein is widely expected to become the largest group in the Northern Ireland Assembly for the first time. Vote-counting resumed Saturday. A Sinn Fein win in the election would be a milestone for a party long linked to the Irish Republican Army. It would also bring Sinn Fein’s ultimate goal of a united Ireland a step closer. But the party has kept such issues low down on its agenda during a campaign that has been dominated by more immediate concerns like the skyrocketing cost of living.