New Zealand to fully reopen borders, welcome skilled workers

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand will reopen its borders to tourists from all countries by July. The government says it will allow back cruise ships and make it easier for skilled workers to immigrate as it looks outward to the world again following the pandemic. New Zealand imposed some of the world’s strictest border controls when COVID-19 first hit more than two years ago. New Zealand has been slowly reopening, first to Australians last month and then to tourists from the U.S., Britain and more than 50 other countries earlier this month. Tourists from China, India and other countries will be able to come starting July 31.