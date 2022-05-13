Lawyers plan suit against Lufthansa over Jewish passengers

By The Associated Press

Lawyers for more than two dozen Jewish passengers say they will sue German airline Lufthansa for what they termed an antisemitic incident last week. Lawyers from the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative group in Washington, say they will detail their clients’ demands next week. Lufthansa apologized for the incident on Tuesday, saying it has no tolerance for antisemitism and discrimination of any type. A group of Orthodox Jewish passengers who flew from New York to Frankfurt were barred from a connecting flight to Budapest because some had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring face masks.