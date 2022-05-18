UK inflation hits 40-year high amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate has risen to the highest level in 40 years as Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled further increases in food and fuel prices. The Office of National Statistics says consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the 12 months through April. The agency says that’s the highest rate since 1982, when inflation reached 11%. Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54% jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.