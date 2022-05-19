Baby formula shortage leads to congressional scrutiny of FDA

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration is facing congressional lawmakers for the first time over the national shortage of baby formula. The shortage has rattled parents in many parts of the U.S. and become another political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to speed domestic manufacturing. There are several reasons behind the baby formula supply problems, including the closure of the largest U.S. baby formula plant in February. The FDA faces intense scrutiny over what it could’ve done to head off the problems. The FDA has announced plans to reopen the Abbott factory in Michigan while also allowing more imports from overseas formula makers.