Parents convicted in college scam remain free during appeal

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Two men convicted of buying their kids’ way into school as part of the college admissions bribery scheme can stay out of prison while they appeal their cases. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton ruled Thursday that John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz can remain free on bail pending appeal of their convictions. Also Thursday, a judge ruled that a woman who worked for the mastermind of the scheme and took online classes for students to boost their prospects of admission won’t serve prison time. Mikaela Sanford is a former employee of the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme. She was sentenced to time already served.