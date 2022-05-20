In Your Debt: How debt-related stress affects body and mind

By SARA RATHNER of NerdWallet

Being in debt can affect every corner of your life, like your relationships and career decisions. It can cause stress, leading to physical symptoms including insomnia and stomach aches. Debt can also bring up negative emotions like guilt, anger, shame and a sense of hopelessness. But you don’t have to suffer in silence. Taking care of yourself while getting emotional support from people you trust is crucial while you review your finances and set money goals. This can help you regain a sense of control as you pay down your balances.