N Ireland party leader pans Pelosi’s warning on Brexit terms

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing criticism from the leader of Northern Ireland’s biggest unionist party after saying Congress won’t approve a trade deal with the U.K. if Britain scraps the agreement governing post-Brexit trade on the Irish island. The trans-Atlantic sparring comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government announced its intention to introduce legislation that would allow it to unilaterally suspend the so-called Northern Ireland Protoco. That’s an international agreement between Britain and the European Union. The protocol is designed to preserve the Northern Ireland peace process, but unionists complain it’s created a trade barrier between the province and the rest of the U.K.