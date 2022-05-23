US, others say APEC walkout aimed at Russia over invasion

By DAVID RISING

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — The United States and four other nations emphasized their support for host nation Thailand after they walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok. They said their protest was aimed solely at Russia over its Ukraine invasion. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and delegates from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of Saturday’s session just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for economic development, was set to deliver his opening remarks. In a statement on Monday from the five nations, joined also by South Korea and Chile, said they had “unwavering support for APEC” but condemned “the unprovoked war of aggression by Russia.”