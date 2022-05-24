Attorney paying ex-casino mogul Steve Wynn defamation claim

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn has accepted an undisclosed financial settlement to end his federal defamation lawsuit against an attorney. The attorney represented a dancer who she said accused Wynn of sexual harassment and retaliation. Wynn’s lawyers on Tuesday gave The Associated Press a settlement document that included a statement from Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom. Her statement retracted and withdrew claims she made in a news release in March 2018. The settlement amount was blacked out in the document. A federal judge approved the agreement and dismissed the case Monday. Wynn is now 80 and lives in Florida. His statement declared the matter fully settled.