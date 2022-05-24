Democrats: Google must protect privacy of abortion patients

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

More than 40 Democratic members of Congress are asking Google to stop what they see as the unnecessary collection and retention of peoples’ location data. They’re concerned it could be used to identify women seeking abortions. The group of Democrats on Tuesday sent a letter to the CEO of Google’s parent company saying that if abortion were to become illegal in the U.S., the cellphone location data collected and retained by the company could be used by far-right extremists looking to crack down on women seeking reproductive health care. Privacy experts fear pregnancies could be surveilled and the data shared with police or sold to vigilantes.