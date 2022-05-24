Ford pays $19M to settle claims on fuel economy, payload

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ford Motor Company has settled claims by 40 U.S. state attorneys general that the company made misleading claims about the fuel economy and payload capacity of some of its vehicles. The company agreed Tuesday to pay $19.2 million to the states and refrain from making misleading advertising claims. The attorneys general say Ford misled consumers about how far its 2013-2014 C-Max hybrid cars could travel on a tank of gas. They also saidsay Ford inflated the payload capacity of its 2011-2014 Super Duty pick-up trucks. Ford says in a statement that it is pleased the investigation was settled with no judicial finding of improper conduct.