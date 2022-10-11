Delta says it’s investing $60 million in air taxi developer

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines says it’s investing $60 million in a startup that hopes to build electric helicopter-like air taxis to ferry passengers to the airport. Delta announced Tuesday that it could invest up to another $140 million in Joby Aviation as the manufacturer hits key milestones. Joby is among several companies working on electric-powered aircraft that take off and land vertically, like helicopters. Airlines believe air taxis could appeal to customers as a time-saving ride to and from airports in big, traffic-clogged cities. Delta hopes to use the Joby aircraft first in New York and Los Angeles.

