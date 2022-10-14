Beyond Meat cutting 200 jobs, lowers 2022 revenue outlook

Beyond Meat is cutting about 200 jobs and lowering its full-year revenue outlook as the plant-based meat maker attempts to reduce expenses and become cash flow positive. The company said Friday the job cuts, which amount to approximately 19% of its total global workforce, will be mostly completed by the end of the year. It cited record inflation and other factors – like increased competition and reduced demand in the plant-based meat category – as dragging on its business.

