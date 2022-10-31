A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country’s worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time. It has been a major local tourist attraction ever since. At 1.25 meters (4 feet) wide and 233 meters (764 feet) long and known locally as the “jhoolta pool,” or swinging bridge, the structure was inaugurated in 1879 during British rule. In March, the company holding the contract for maintaining and managing the bridge, Ajanta Manufacturing, closed it for repairs. It reopened on Wednesday. On Sunday, its cables snapped and its walkway gave way under the weight of hundreds of sightseers.

