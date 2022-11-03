General Mills, Audi pause Twitter ads, will evaluate site

NEW YORK (AP) — General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk. A spokesperson for the maker of Cheerios and Annie’s macaroni and cheese confirmed the move Thursday. Last week, General Motors announced that it had temporarily paused its Twitter advertising while it works to understand Twitter’s direction under Musk’s ownership. GM described the pause as a normal step it takes when a media platform undergoes significant change.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.