California sues over ‘forever chemicals’ that taint water

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A lawsuit filed by the state of California accuses 3M, Dupont and 16 smaller companies of covering up the harm caused to the environment and the public from chemicals that have over decades found their way into waterways and human bloodstreams. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Thursday against the manufacturers of compounds that have been used in consumer goods and industry since the 1940s. The chemicals are found in firefighting foams, nonstick frying pans, cleaning sprays, rugs, cosmetics and countless other products. 3M says it acted responsibly in its manufacturing. Dupont says it looks forward to defending its record of safety.

