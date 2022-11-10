Chris Rock to go live on Netflix in a first for the streamer

Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before — live on Netflix. The streaming giant said Thursday that Rock will be the first artist to perform on the company’s first-ever live, global streaming event. The comedy special is set to stream in early 2023, but few other details were revealed. This will be the first significant test of live streaming on Netflix, potentially opening the door for a number of its other programs to get the live treatment. This will be Rock’s second Netflix stand-up special. His first, “Chris Rock: Tamborine,” debuted in February 2018.

