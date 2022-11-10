Minnesota Lottery: Verification issue caused Powerball delay

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Lottery says a technical issue with its two-tiered verification process was to blame for a delay in this week’s record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing. Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours, until Tuesday morning, while lottery officials addressed the problem. The Multi-State Lottery Association said at the time that a participating lottery couldn’t process its sales data. Officials with the Minnesota Lottery said Thursday that data in its two-tier verification system didn’t match up, and officials had to reprocess the entire day’s sales. Once all of the data matched up, the drawing was held Tuesday at 8:57 a.m. EST. Someone who bought a ticket in Southern California had all of the winning numbers.

