China anti-virus curbs spur fears of global economic impact

BEIJING (AP) — Anti-virus controls that have confined millions of Chinese families to their homes and shut shops and offices are spurring fears of further damage to already weak global business and trade. The ruling Communist Party is promising to reduce disruptions from its severe “zero-COVID” strategy by making controls more flexible. But the latest wave of outbreaks is challenging that. Major cities including Beijing have closed off populous districts, shut stores and offices and ordered factories to isolate their workforces from outside contact. China’s infection numbers are relatively low, but the ruling party is trying to isolate every case. Global stock markets fell Monday as anxiety about China’s controls deepened unease over still more U.S. interest rate hikes.

