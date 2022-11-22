Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen Kia involved in a high-speed crash that killed four passengers is facing charges. The driver, whose name has not been released, appeared in Erie County Court in Buffalo Tuesday on charges of manslaughter, assault and possession of stolen property. He was released under supervision with an ankle monitor. A total of six teenagers were in the Kia Sportage that crashed on a Buffalo expressway last month. The car had been reported stolen the previous night. Police say the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that encouraged people to steal Kia cars using cellphone chargers.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.