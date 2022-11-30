Guatemala’s El Periodico newspaper stops print edition

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The prominent Guatemalan investigative newspaper “El Periodico” has announced it is stopping its print edition, after the government arrested the paper’s president. José Rubén Zamora was arrested in July on a charge of money laundering. All of the paper’s reporters have been let go, and it is not clear how it can continue with digital editions only. Zamora has overseen dozens of investigations into corruption during his leadership at El Periodico. The closure of the print edition came on Wednesday, which is the “Day of the Journalist” in Guatemala. Guatemala’s chief prosecutor has been criticized for blocking corruption investigations and instead pursuing the prosecutors and judges who carried them out.

