UK arrests wealthy Russian as police target Putin enablers

LONDON (AP) — British authorities have arrested a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of money laundering amid efforts to disrupt potential criminal activity by oligarchs and others linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The National Crime Agency said Saturday that more than 50 officers raided the suspect’s multi-million-pound home in London. A number of digital devices and a “significant” amount of cash were seized in Thursday’s raid. The man was not named. The arrest comes as Britain works with the United States, European Union and other countries to choke off the flow of money to Putin’s regime following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.K. has imposed sanctions on more than 1,300 individuals and entities, including 120 wealthy business leaders known as oligarchs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.