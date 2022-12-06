S. Korea sees easing disruption as truckers’ strike extends

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Officials say South Korea’s economy is recovering from the initial shock of a nationwide walkout staged by thousands of cargo truckers, even as their strike reached its 14th day on Wednesday amid a stalemate with the government over freight fare issues. The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol has taken aggressive steps to defuse the impact of the strike, issuing contentious back-to-work orders to more than 2,000 drivers of cement trucks. The government has also mobilized around 200 military vehicles, including container and fuel trucks, to ease the delays in industrial shipments. Container traffic at the country’s major ports were back to 99% of normal levels as of Tuesday afternoon.

