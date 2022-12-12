Bad weather delays fuel from reaching busy Florida airport
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Orlando International Airport say bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors to the nation’s seventh-busiest airport could face delays. Airport officials on Sunday reassured visitors that contingency plans were in place. In a tweet, airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the fuel delivery over the weekend. They say that the inclement weather has lifted and the ships have departed. With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh busiest in the U.S. The Christmas holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for the area’s theme parks.