Europe shifts focus to avoiding energy shortage next year

The heads of the International Energy Agency and European Union’s executive branch say the 27-nation bloc is expected to weather an energy crisis this winter. But they say Europe needs to speed renewables to the market and take other steps to avoid a potential natural gas shortage next year. Russia cut most natural gas to Europe amid the war in Ukraine, but EU countries largely have been able to fill gas storage for the heating season by tapping new supplies, saving energy and benefiting from mild weather and low demand from China amid COVID-19 lockdowns. But those reasons could evaporate next year.

