Pocatello Community Recreation Center closed through June 2 for renovations

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Community Recreation Center located at 144 Wilson Avenue is getting a makeover.

From now through June 2, the facility will be closed for cleaning and renovations.

All areas of the facility have been temporarily closed and classes canceled.

These renovations are part of the Portneuf Health Trust and Healthy City, USA $1.3 million donation to the expansion and remodel.

Each year, the city closes the Community Recreation Center in the fall for standard maintenance of the facility. This closure will take the place of the fall annual maintenance closure.