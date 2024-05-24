Idaho Falls Funland at the Zoo opening Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Funland at the Zoo will open for its first full season this weekend since being restored.

On Saturday, May 25, the newly restored rides will turn on for the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the first time of the season.

“Funland is a wonderful part of Idaho Falls’ history,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Thanks to the Funland Committee, and those who donated to this project, the historic rides and festive atmosphere are sure to bring smiles to all who visit. I hope everyone finds the time to come out and enjoy this beautifully preserved part of Idaho Falls history this summer.”

Funland was originally founded in 1947. Leo Larsen, owned and operated Funland for 50 of the 72 years that Funland was open.

The City of Idaho Falls purchased Funland in 2019 and professionally restored the classic rides over the course of a three-year period. Community members can now enjoy rides on the train, airplanes, Octopus, and Eli Wheel.

In August 2023, Funland at the Zoo held the grand opening for the park. The park was open for several weekends after the grand opening. This summer will be the first full season that Funland will be open since the restoration of the park.

Starting Saturday, May 25, Funland hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thurs. through Sun., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mon., and closed Tues. and Wed. Funland will be open through Labor Day weekend, then close for the season.