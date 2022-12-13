Aviation startup picks engine supplier for supersonic plane
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Aviation startup Boom Aerospace finally has a supplier lined up to make engines for its supersonic plane. The company said Tuesday that Florida it will use a Florida company to help design its engines and a division of General Electric to produce them. The company says it plans to carry passengers by the end of the decade, but there are plenty of skeptics in aviation circles, much of it because the company’s deal to work with Rolls Royce on an engine fell through. American Airlines and United Airlines have made deposits on future Overtures — although the airlines won’t say how much they put down.