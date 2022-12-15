CES 2023: Tech world to gather and show off gadgets

NEW YORK (AP) — CES is returning to Las Vegas this January with the hope that it inches closer to how it looked before the pandemic. Next month’s show will also come amid a tough climate for the tech industry, which has gone through a spate of layoffs and hiring freezes. Organizers say their goal for the show is to draw in 100,000 attendees. That would be a positive change from the look and feel of the past two events, which saw big drops in attendance over COVID fears or was held virtually. But even if organizers reach their goal, January’s CES would still see a 41% dip in attendance compared to the in-person show held in early 2020, before the pandemic consumed much of everyday life.

