Pilot ejects from fighter jet in Texas in failed landing

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Officials say a pilot had safely ejected from a plane after a failed landing at a North Texas military base. Video that captured the crash shows the Marine Corps variant of a fighter jet, known as a F-35B, took a nose dive and spiraled after its wheels briefly touched down on the shared runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth. Video taken by people who were watching the plane come in show it slowly descending in a straight line as smoke appears in the rear of the aircraft before the nose digs into the runway and the jet spins to a stop. The F-35B has special modifications that allow it to take off and land vertically like a helicopter.

