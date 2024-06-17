Skip to Content
Black Bear spotted roaming in Bear Lake County

A black bear sits in a tree in Bear Lake County on June 17, 2024.
A black bear was seen walking across a dirt road in Bear Lake County on June 17, 2024.
A black bear seen walking through a Bear Lake County home on June 17, 2024.
today at 5:06 PM
Published 5:32 PM

LANARK, Idaho (KIFI) - A young black bear was spotted Sunday evening June 17, 2024, in the small farming town of Lanark in Bear Lake County. Lanark is between Ovid and Paris.

Witnesses said it spent the night in a tree.

A black bear sits in a tree in Bear Lake County on June 17, 2024.

The bear was spotted again Monday morning running across a road and into the backyard of a home.

Jennifer Jackson with Idaho Fish and Game says it is not uncommon in this area to see a young juvenile black bear on its own this time of year.

There is no danger to the public, but keep your distance, and remove all food sources from around your property like your garbage or bird feeders.

A game officer is closely monitoring this bear, but if a homeowner sees it, you are welcome to contact Fish and Game.

