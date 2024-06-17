Frost advisory for Tuesday morning with more sunshine on the way

A chance of rain and high elevation snow for Monday night. Snow levels are around 6,500 feet. Mostly cloudy with a low in the mid 30’s. South southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Sunny for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60’s. Southwest winds at 10mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70’s. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM TUESDAY: Temperatures as low as 31° will result in frost formation.