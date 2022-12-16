New this week: Mariah Carey special, ‘Maverick,’ ‘Best Man’

This week’s new entertainment releases include Mariah Carey in concert on CBS singing Christmas songs, a free stream of the beloved 1965 animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and megahit “Top Gun: Maverick” lands on Paramount+ on Thursday. Coming to Netflix is the movie “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” which stars Emma Thompson and follows a young girl with a big imagination who decides to take a stand against her tyrannical keepers. And comedian Michael McIntyre brings his hit British game show “The Wheel” stateside for a two-week stretch on NBC beginning Monday.

By The Associated Press

