Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state closed the western half of its oystering area in Mobile Bay on Nov. 23 and closed two small areas in the bay’s eastern half on Tuesday. Officials say the closures aim to rebuild the state’s population of the bivalve. But some harvesters say the state is cutting off their income during the peak winter season for Gulf oysters.

