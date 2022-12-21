Esports seen as pathway to boost diversity in STEM careers
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
CHICAGO (AP) — A growing effort to channel students’ enthusiasm for esports toward preparing them for jobs in science, technology, engineering and math could address the lack of racial diversity in STEM careers. Kevin Fair is a Black entrepreneur who owns I Play Games!, a Chicago business that hones skills gamers develop naturally to help prime them for jobs in IT, coding, statistics, software engineering and more. Video games are not a cure-all for the STEM diversity gap. But, increasing diversity in STEM could improve pay equity, invigorate innovation and help keep America competitive on a global scale.