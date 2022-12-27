Millennial Money: 5 ways to build your credit score in 2023

For those of us with big financial plans or resolutions for the new year, such as buying a home or new car, getting our credit scores in shape can play a huge role in getting what we want. But boosting credit is easier said than done. What are some steps you can take? Experts share five ways to build and protect credit in 2023: Pay off holiday debt, apply for new credit sparingly, increase your credit limit, report your rent and utility bills, and regularly check your credit reports for errors.

