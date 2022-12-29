Average mortgage rates rise after 6 weeks of declines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week after falling for six straight weeks, adding to the challenges potential homebuyers face amid rising home prices and a limited supply of available homes. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate increased to 6.42% this week from 6.27% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.11%.

