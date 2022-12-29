ViaSat, Nvidia rise; Cal-Maine Foods falls

Food producers and other stocks considered less risky lagged the broader market rally.

Kraft Heinz Co., up 24 cents to $40.68.

The oil company is reportedly suing the European Union over a windfall tax on energy companies.

Chipmakers gained ground as part of a broader rally and as China continues rolling back strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The pharmaceutical company is reportedly paying $245 million to settle an antitrust case over a hypertension drug.

The investment bank is reportedly working on a new round of job cuts.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $9.02 to $53.17.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a $325 million U.S. military contract.

ViaSat Inc., up $1.91 to $31.76.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

