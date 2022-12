ISTANBUL (AP) — An official in Turkey says five people have been killed at a construction site on Friday. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred on Friday during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.

