Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there. Japan is facing rising case numbers and record-level deaths. The country reported a record 420 new coronavirus deaths Thursday. That’s one day after reaching an earlier single-day record of 415 deaths. The daily death numbers are higher than at the peak of an earlier wave in August, when they exceeded 300. Experts say the reason for the latest increase is unclear but could be linked to worsening chronic illnesses among older patients. Japan is now reporting about 200,000 known daily cases.

