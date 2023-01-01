Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian army says missile strikes by Israel’s military have put the international airport of the capital Damascus out of service. The army statement said the early Monday strikes killed two soldiers and wounded two others. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The Damascus International Airport was also damaged by Israeli airstrikes in June. It closed two weeks for repairs.

