EU offers help, prepares to counter China’s COVID crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has offered China help to deal with its COVID-19 crisis and is willing to donate vaccines. The bloc is seeking at the same time to coordinate how authorities should check incoming passengers from China for any new variants. Several member nations announced individual efforts over the past week. The EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control insisted Tuesday that the situation in China didn’t pose an immediate overall threat to health.

