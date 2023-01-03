Millennial Money: Up the odds of meeting money goals in 2023

We head into the new year with big plans, hoping this will be the year we whittle down that to-do list and get our money on track. But daily life gets in the way — meetings, appointments, errands and emergencies. It can be hard to finally make time to take care of all those financial tasks. Instead, free yourself from the expectation to do everything. Accomplishing just one money goal can make a big difference, even if it only takes a few minutes. So if you have to stick to a few things this year, here’s how to decide what to do first and what can wait.

