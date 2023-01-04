James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72

DALLAS (AP) — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72. According to his family and police, Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter Wednesday, but its cause and manner are still being reviewed by local authorities. Corley and David Corriveau open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982 in Dallas. Dave & Buster’s has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.

