Brother of plane crash victim to aid review of Boeing safety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have named two dozen people to examine safety practices at Boeing, and one of them is a man whose sister died in the crash of a Boeing Max jetliner. The Federal Aviation Administration said the panel includes representatives from NASA, airlines and airline unions. The group will have nine months to issue findings and recommendations. One of the members is Javier de Luis, an aeronautics expert at MIT. His sister was a passenger on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max that crashed in March 2019, killing everybody on board. Another Max jet crashed in 2018 in Indonesia.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.