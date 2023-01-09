Best of CES 2023: Nutrition tracking and a very smart mixer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — From an AI oven that promises to warn you when your food is about to burn to a mixing bowl designed to take the hassle out of tracking calories, food tech has been a key theme at this year’s CES tech show in Las Vegas. Analyst Brad Jashinsky says big companies often use CES to make attention-seeking announcements about products that are currently out of reach for most consumers, but may become more widespread and affordable in the coming years. Samsung’s bespoke AI oven comes with a camera inside that it says can warn you when your food is about to burn.

