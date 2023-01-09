UK government meeting unions in bid to end wave of strikes

LONDON (AP) — British government ministers are meeting trade union leaders in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the U.K.’s rail network and overburdened health system. Health Secretary Steve Barclay is holding talks with health care unions. Other ministers are meeting with railway unions who have staged months of strikes, and teaching unions that are considering classroom walkouts. A breakthrough on Monday appear unlikely and unions say the talks will not prevent a new nurses’ strike this week. Britain is going through its biggest strike wave for decades, with airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers among those who have walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

