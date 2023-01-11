Disney tries to bring back the magic, unveils park changes
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
The Walt Disney Co. is making several changes at its domestic theme parks in order to improve the public perception of its business. Among the changes: it will cease charging for overnight self-parking at its Walt Disney World resorts; Walt Disney World annual passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom) and individuals buying its Genie+ service will receive digital downloads of their ride photos taken in the park on the day of their purchase for no additional charge.