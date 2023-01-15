Business trusted most in a more polarized world, report says

LONDON (AP) — People worldwide are more gloomy about their economic prospects than ever before and trust business far more than governments, nonprofits and the media in an increasingly divided world. That’s according to a survey from public relations firm Edelman released Sunday to coincide with the World Economic Forum’s gathering of business elites and government leaders this week in Davos, Switzerland. The online survey conducted in 28 countries shows that fewer people believe their family will be better off in five years, hitting all-time lows in 24 nations. The Edelman Trust Barometer also says 62% see business as both competent and ethical. That compares with 59% for nongovernmental agencies, 51% for governments and 50% for the media.

